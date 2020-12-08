ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,692 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100,266 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after purchasing an additional 346,856 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 406,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,501,000 after buying an additional 33,151 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $158.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.46.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,666. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.