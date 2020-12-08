ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 468.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Facebook by 108.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,180 shares of company stock worth $152,800,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.33.

Shares of FB stock opened at $285.58 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.