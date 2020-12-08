ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $4.98 Million Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of MicroStrategy worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 31.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 78,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at $277,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $15,479,100.00. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $111,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $336.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.37. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $358.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,801.83 and a beta of 0.72.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.75.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

