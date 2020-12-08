ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,447 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 35.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

