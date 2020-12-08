ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $6.39 Million Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,430 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of NovoCure worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter worth $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in NovoCure by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NovoCure by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR opened at $152.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 801.78 and a beta of 1.37. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $154.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.15.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist downgraded NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NovoCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 28,321 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $2,418,896.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,202.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,159 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,169 shares of company stock worth $12,482,627 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

