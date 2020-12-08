ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,185 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 23.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $376,034. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $199.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.02. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

