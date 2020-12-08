ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 267.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth about $1,841,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $205,000.

PODD stock opened at $249.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.08. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $269.42.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.82.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

