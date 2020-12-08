ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 140.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,245,000 after acquiring an additional 257,436 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,928,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PH opened at $271.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $280.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $859,222.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Insiders have sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock worth $9,476,999 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

