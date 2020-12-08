ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,680,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of 10x Genomics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,048,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,628,000 after buying an additional 3,958,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in 10x Genomics by 51.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 9,971.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.82.

TXG opened at $148.78 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $166.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.99 and its 200 day moving average is $113.41.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 21,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $2,872,435.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $5,107,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,747,333 in the last quarter.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

