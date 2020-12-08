ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 16,390 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Clarivate by 231.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Clarivate by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth $304,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCC opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

