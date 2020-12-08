ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 167,694 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167,694 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after buying an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,472,000 after purchasing an additional 171,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,177,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,925,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,468,000 after buying an additional 247,679 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IHS Markit by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after buying an additional 686,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.