ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 21,433 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,433 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,144,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,710,027,000 after purchasing an additional 327,178 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $539,368,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in General Motors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $415,485,000 after buying an additional 432,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.39.

NYSE:GM opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock valued at $56,291,079 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

