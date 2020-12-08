ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $7.35 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv stock opened at $123.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.24. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $124.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

