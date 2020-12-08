ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $8.10 Million Position in Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 465,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.98% of Li Auto as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of LI opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.94.

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.