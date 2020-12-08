ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,508 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Invitation Homes worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In related news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.