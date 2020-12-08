Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,551 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,021,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

Shares of XOM opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

