Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by SRS Investment Management LLC

SRS Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,006,333 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.3% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.6% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 121,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 565,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,323,000 after buying an additional 132,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,129,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $249,479,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $500,171.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,444.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 553,180 shares of company stock worth $152,800,001. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $285.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $813.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

