Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Fangdd Network Group stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18. Fangdd Network Group has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

