Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Fangdd Network Group stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18. Fangdd Network Group has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $129.04.
About Fangdd Network Group
