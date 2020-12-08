First City Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sealed Air by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE SEE opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $46.23.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,414.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $369,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,489 shares of company stock worth $2,035,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.