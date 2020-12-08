First City Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 153.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $337.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $339.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

