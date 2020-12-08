First City Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,442 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.1% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 240,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 98,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $290,568,000 after purchasing an additional 273,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.28.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

