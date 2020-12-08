First City Capital Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

