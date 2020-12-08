First City Capital Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,445 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,615,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Comcast by 268.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,576 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

