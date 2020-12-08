First City Capital Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $235.28 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $235.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

