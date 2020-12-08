First City Capital Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $339,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK stock opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average is $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

