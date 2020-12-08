First City Capital Management Inc. Has $971,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,291,000 after purchasing an additional 929,961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.34.

Shares of WFC opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

