First City Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,305 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZN shares. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.