First City Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $144.89 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $200.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.