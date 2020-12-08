First City Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $239.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $247.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.96.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

