Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.24-5.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.40. Fiserv also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.37 EPS.
NASDAQ FISV opened at $116.93 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 88.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. CSFB raised Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.70.
In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,300 shares of company stock worth $9,838,983. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.
