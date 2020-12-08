Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.24-5.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.40. Fiserv also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.37 EPS.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $116.93 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 88.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. CSFB raised Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.70.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,300 shares of company stock worth $9,838,983. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

