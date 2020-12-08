Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FPRX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.21.

FPRX stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $651.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 416,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,032,822.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $149,271,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 791,835 shares of company stock worth $3,922,359 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

