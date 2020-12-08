General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072,477 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,709 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of General Motors worth $31,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 59.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 66.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Motors by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 302,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 70,908 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $23,340,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,641.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock valued at $56,291,079. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Benchmark upped their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.39.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $46.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.