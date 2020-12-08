Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.69 ($109.04).

ETR:GXI opened at €96.35 ($113.35) on Friday. Gerresheimer AG has a 1-year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 1-year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a 50-day moving average of €93.23 and a 200 day moving average of €91.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

