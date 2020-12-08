Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2,686.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,687 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $28,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.