Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,744,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,626,848 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Gilead Sciences worth $299,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

