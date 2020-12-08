Great Point Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Great Point Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 129,367 shares during the quarter. Vericel comprises approximately 2.5% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned 3.26% of Vericel worth $27,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,747,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,431.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 546,625 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,842,000. Kopp Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 1,082,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 333,900 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,131,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of VCEL opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,550.00 and a beta of 2.73. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.