Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) PT Raised to C$1.60

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price lifted by Pi Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.60 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock opened at C$1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.54 million and a P/E ratio of -50.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.51.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

