Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,404 DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $1,222,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,000 shares of company stock worth $7,903,830. 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

