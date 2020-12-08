Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,265 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after buying an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 645.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after acquiring an additional 507,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 861.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after buying an additional 450,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $211.10 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $212.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.77.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.39.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $71,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last three months, insiders bought 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

