Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 327.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 153,981 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 117,929 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 504,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 25.3% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 76,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 26.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 73,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

F stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -230.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

