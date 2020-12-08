Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $4,991,946.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,010,572 shares of company stock worth $47,347,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

