Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,905,000 after purchasing an additional 114,365 shares during the period. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average is $86.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

