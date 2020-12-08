Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYAC) Stake Boosted by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYAC) by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.70% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYAC. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $1,018,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II by 261.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $4,434,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II by 63.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,217,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after buying an additional 862,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYAC stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer or consumer-related products and service industries.

