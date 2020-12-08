Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 1,419.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 50,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $68.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.70.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $324,083.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,083.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $612,064. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

