Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,750 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Humana worth $27,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. FMR LLC increased its position in Humana by 28.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755,293 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,435,158,000 after purchasing an additional 627,841 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $135,712,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Humana by 569.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 342,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,835,000 after purchasing an additional 291,414 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.59.

NYSE:HUM opened at $403.74 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

