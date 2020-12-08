IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.27.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX stock opened at $190.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.53. IDEX has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $199.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at $46,107,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of IDEX by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $854,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1,468.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 21,528 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,891,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of IDEX by 12.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.