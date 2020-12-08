IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.14% of IHS Markit worth $44,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 43.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 146.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

