Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Inter Pipeline in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPPLF opened at $10.26 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

