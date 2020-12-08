Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Squarepoint Ops LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 199.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 155,721 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.0% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Intuit worth $76,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 89.4% in the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $372.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.46. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $377.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.