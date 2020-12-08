Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,945,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,298,000 after buying an additional 41,491 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 313,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 123,841 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,565,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 180,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 93,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJK opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.